Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $10,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Athene during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Athene during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 13.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total transaction of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock opened at $83.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.73. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.21 and a 1 year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upped their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.