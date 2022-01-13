Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Position Lessened by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,429 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Athene were worth $10,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after purchasing an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Athene in the second quarter worth $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Athene by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,863,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $260,775,000 after purchasing an additional 114,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,706,000 after purchasing an additional 315,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 61.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATH opened at $83.33 on Thursday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $91.26. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.73.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.29.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.