Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 492,700 shares, a growth of 8,250.8% from the December 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAH traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.83. 18,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,287. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $17,388,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,674,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 758,612 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,576,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 404,654 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 2,195.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,147,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,600 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $10,227,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

