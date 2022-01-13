Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $17.73

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.73, but opened at $17.33. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 20 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on AURA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($28.33) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aura Biosciences Inc will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

