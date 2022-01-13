Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €65.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on Aurubis (ETR:NDA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($96.59) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($93.75) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurubis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.19 ($91.12).

Aurubis stock opened at €93.96 ($106.77) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €77.63. Aurubis has a fifty-two week low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a fifty-two week high of €91.82 ($104.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

