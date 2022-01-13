Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.0466 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0466 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $4.40 million and approximately $40,819.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00061110 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.26 or 0.07636998 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00008657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,371.18 or 0.99557909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00068107 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

