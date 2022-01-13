Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. Its product pipeline consists of hospital and paediatrics. Hospital segment provides Bloxiverz(R), Vazculep(R) and Akovaz(TM). Paediatrics segment provides Karbinal (TM) ER, AcipHex(R) Sprinkle and Flexichamber(TM). The company operates primarily in Ireland, USA and France. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA, is headquartered in Lyon, France. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

AVDL stock opened at $6.37 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 11.70 and a current ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 305,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Tri Locum Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 313,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 153,539 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 152,186 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

