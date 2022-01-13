Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.29 Million

Equities analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) will post $184.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Avalara’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $183.10 million and the highest is $185.00 million. Avalara posted sales of $144.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Avalara will report full-year sales of $688.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $687.00 million to $688.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $845.79 million, with estimates ranging from $834.03 million to $858.24 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avalara.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Avalara from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.25.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total transaction of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,547,198. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 1,459.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 528,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,375,000 after purchasing an additional 494,663 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Avalara by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after purchasing an additional 451,803 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Avalara by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,353,000 after purchasing an additional 327,455 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,693,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,376,000 after purchasing an additional 255,496 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVLR traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.93. The stock had a trading volume of 947,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,459. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -99.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Avalara has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $191.67.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

