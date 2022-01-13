Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the second quarter valued at about $1,358,000. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 55.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 21,499 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,894,000 after purchasing an additional 255,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.07.

PLD opened at $153.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.14 and a fifty-two week high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.22 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21. The stock has a market cap of $113.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,335 shares of company stock valued at $46,681,516. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

