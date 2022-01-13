Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $162.61 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $125.83 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

