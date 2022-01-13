Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases 328 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,702 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 619 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period.

Shares of BUD opened at $64.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.53.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

