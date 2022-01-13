Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 1,835 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 122,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $43.82 on Thursday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.45 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $887.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.27 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

