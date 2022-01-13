Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,183 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Avnet worth $19,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 13,487 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 816,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Boxwood Ventures Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $41.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.82 and a 12-month high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

