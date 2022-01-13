Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.64

Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.64 and traded as low as $3.04. Aware shares last traded at $3.10, with a volume of 2,472 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Aware from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 0.17.

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Aware had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 38.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 20,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $57,846.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Stafford III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 40.9% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,393,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after buying an additional 404,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,431 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aware by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 406,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 135,729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aware by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Aware Company Profile (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc is a biometrics software and services company. The firm’s products are used in government and commercial biometrics systems, which are capable of determining or verifying an individual’s identity. It also provides interoperable, standards-compliant, field-proven biometric functionality, and are used to capture, verify, format, compress and decompress biometric images, as well as aggregate, analyses, process and transport those images within biometric systems.

