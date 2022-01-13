Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. Ayala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Rehovot, Israel. “

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AYLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ayala Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

AYLA stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.37. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $28.68.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,177.26% and a negative return on equity of 91.26%. Research analysts expect that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 961,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,905,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $502,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (AYLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.