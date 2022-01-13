Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 88.4% from the December 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AZYO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.36. 156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,432. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.06. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.80. Aziyo Biologics has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($15.79) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZYO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aziyo Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AZYO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $288,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Aziyo Biologics during the second quarter valued at $96,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 64.0% during the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 175,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

