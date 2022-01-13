B. Riley Comments on New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 36.25%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

