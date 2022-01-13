B. Riley Weighs in on The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Bank of Princeton in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bank of Princeton’s FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Get Bank of Princeton alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Princeton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th.

NASDAQ BPRN opened at $30.16 on Thursday. Bank of Princeton has a 12 month low of $21.26 and a 12 month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $205.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89.

Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.97 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 163.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the third quarter worth about $272,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bank of Princeton by 16.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $413,000. 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

About Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.