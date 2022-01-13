B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 61,995 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,051 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,035 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BTG stock opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James set a $6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.73.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

