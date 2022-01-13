Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (OTCMKTS:BADFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BADFF. upgraded shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.10.

Shares of OTCMKTS BADFF opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.87 and a 52 week high of $36.28.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

