Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 27.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMI opened at $97.37 on Thursday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.65.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.24%.

Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

