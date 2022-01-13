Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $285.71.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,846,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,420. The company has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu has a 1 year low of $132.14 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.77.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

