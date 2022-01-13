Ball (NYSE:BLL) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective boosted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLL. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $100.82.

NYSE BLL opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. Ball has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.71 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher acquired 7,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

