Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Truist Securities

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised Bally’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.22.

NYSE:BALY traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $36.41. 1,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,717. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 2.31. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $75.92.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $314.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.58 million. Bally’s had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.98%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 169.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bally’s news, insider Robeson Reeves purchased 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $258,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen H. Capp purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.82 per share, for a total transaction of $246,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 12,250 shares of company stock worth $550,260. 39.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the second quarter valued at $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.57% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

