Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 176,816 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,028,945 shares.The stock last traded at $6.32 and had previously closed at $6.33.

BBVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.23.

The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 34,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 416,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth approximately $1,389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 37.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 164,093 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 64.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985 shares during the period. 2.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

