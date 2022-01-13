Band Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $49.72 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Band Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00013649 BTC on major exchanges. Band Protocol has a market cap of $212.42 million and $49.72 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Band Protocol has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00059702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007090 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,191,821 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

