Bank of America Analysts Give International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) a GBX 180 Price Target

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) received a GBX 180 ($2.44) price objective from investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on IAG. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 170 ($2.31) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 195 ($2.65) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.99) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 209.55 ($2.84).

Shares of IAG traded up GBX 4.38 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching GBX 165.52 ($2.25). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,728,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,776,473. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.21 billion and a PE ratio of -2.48. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 106.15 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.01). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 148.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 161.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

