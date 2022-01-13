Bank of America Boosts Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $140.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $119.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of AMBA opened at $160.76 on Monday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $1,739,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 93.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 60.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

