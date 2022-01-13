Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM)

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $101.18 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

