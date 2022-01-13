Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $2.13 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.88. 114,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,070,355. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.87. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32. The company has a market capitalization of $384.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.