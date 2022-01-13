Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.04, for a total value of $3,307,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,089,104 shares of company stock worth $714,564,572. 12.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $7.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $337.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,277. The company has a 50 day moving average of $352.04 and a 200-day moving average of $334.15. The stock has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $231.97 and a one year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EL shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

