Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 26,123.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda P. Hefner sold 2,185 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $663,628.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total value of $1,119,583.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DHR traded down $7.10 on Thursday, hitting $299.28. 39,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,442. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $312.91 and its 200 day moving average is $307.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

