Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $65.08

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.08 and last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 189165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.90.

Several research firms recently commented on BANR. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.49.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $155.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.45 million. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.20%.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,672,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Banner by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Banner by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Banner by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

