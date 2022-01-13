Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $6.04 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,822 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.72.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $247.00 on Thursday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $193.14 and a 1 year high of $256.11. The firm has a market cap of $158.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

