Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH stock opened at $86.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.85 and a 200-day moving average of $78.19. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

In related news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,394. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WH. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

