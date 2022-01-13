Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,683 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,904 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 21.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $24,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 50.2% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMED shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

AMED stock opened at $147.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.97. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

