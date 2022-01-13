Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Humana by 4.2% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $494.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.21.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM opened at $395.28 on Thursday. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 20.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

