Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 65 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,993 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 6.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,740,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 48.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,725,000 after buying an additional 60,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Rentals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE URI opened at $331.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.69. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $228.22 and a one year high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $364.70.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

