Bao Finance Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. In the last week, Bao Finance has traded up 6% against the US dollar. One Bao Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bao Finance has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $108,426.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00061119 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00075461 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.59 or 0.07640486 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00008723 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,713.75 or 1.00028984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00068078 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

