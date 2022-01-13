Barclays Analysts Give ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) a €40.00 Price Target

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) received a €40.00 ($45.45) price target from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($39.77) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €40.56 ($46.09).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.14) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($34.95).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

