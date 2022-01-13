Barclays Cuts Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Price Target to $92.00

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $115.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ceridian HCM from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $115.58.

CDAY opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.66 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. Ceridian HCM has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David D. Ossip sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $52,685,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,728 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,092 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $6,042,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

