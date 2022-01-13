Barclays Cuts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $461.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $515.00 to $461.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LULU. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $487.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $523.00 to $491.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.96.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $352.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.72. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth $54,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

