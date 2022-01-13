Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 32.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,790 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $72,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 269.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $149.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.51. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

ENPH has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.70.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 196,932 shares of company stock worth $44,170,626. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

