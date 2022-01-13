Barclays PLC Has $90.47 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,328,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,820 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $90,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI stock opened at $80.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.09. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 59.65%.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $2,507,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.