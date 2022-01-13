Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 717,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 716,739 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.52% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $80,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,872 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $107.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $94.31 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

