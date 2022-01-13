Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 479,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 55,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of TE Connectivity worth $65,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEL opened at $160.70 on Thursday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average of $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.