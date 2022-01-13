Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 31.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Barclays were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 150,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,540,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,224,000 after acquiring an additional 765,529 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2,172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCS. UBS Group upgraded shares of Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BCS upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barclays from 230.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

BCS opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $7.21 and a 1-year high of $11.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.