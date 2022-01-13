Barclays PLC Purchases 38,886 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 238,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,886 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $60,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 6.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,722,000 after purchasing an additional 20,466 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,795,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 12.8% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $491,355,000 after purchasing an additional 56,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax stock opened at $261.81 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.87 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

