Barclays Raises NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target to $41.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NMIH has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NMI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NMI from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NMI from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $25.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.67. NMI has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.06 million. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 53.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in NMI by 10.3% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

