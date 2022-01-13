Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Barfresh Food Group (OTC:BRFHD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of BRFHD stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $3.12 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.36 million, a P/E ratio of -46.14 and a beta of -0.12.

